Red Bull Flugtag to return to Cincinnati riverfront in 2025

CINCINNATI — Get your flugtag designs ready again, Tri-State — Red Bull is bringing its fan-favorite event back to Cincinnati this year.

According to Red Bull's website, as well as a special event permit submitted to Cincinnati City Council, Red Bull will host another flugtag on Saturday, Aug. 9. The event is also listed on Cincinnati's special events calendar.

The permit shows that the event will again occur at Yeatman's Cove, and spectators will be able to enjoy the flugtag from the riverfront and boats on the Ohio River.

The Red Bull Flugtag first came to Cincinnati in 2023, with thousands of people flocking to the riverfront to watch teams test their handmade flying machines in hopes of soaring, not sinking.

During the 2023 event, roughly 40 teams launched their flying crafts off an elevated 22-foot-high flight deck while one person piloted them.

Competitors were judged on three different criteria: flight distance, creativity and showmanship. The judges during the 2023 event were former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson, Olympic skier and Indiana native Nick Goepper, Cincinnati drag queen and entertainer Jessica Dimon, TikTok-er Cale Saurage and media personality Chloe Pavlech served as the judges. Judges gave out awards to the first, second and third place teams, and a People's Choice Award was also given out.

A competing group called the Ohio Surf Squad, which was based in Cleveland, received a perfect score while soaring into the Ohio River with their silver glider.

The Red Bull Flugtag event first kicked off in 1992, and it's taken place in the U.S. since 2002 when it was held in San Francisco. Since then, the high-flying event has been held in Austin, Chicago, Miami, Louisville, Philadelphia and more, as well as more than 50 countries internationally.

For more information about the 2025 flugtag and to apply as a team, click here.

