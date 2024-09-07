Watch Now
Hundreds climb 110 stories at annual stair climb in honor of lives lost on 9/11

WCPO
CINCINNATI — Hundreds made their way to TQL Stadium on Saturday for the annual 9/11 stair climb.

Those participating in the annual event — some of which donned firefighting uniforms — climbed 110 stories to represent the number of steps in the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Participants said each step taken keeps the legacy alive for those who died Sept. 11, 2001.

“These people risk their lives for us on a daily basis,” Mike Hisle said.

Hisle isn't a firefighter, but he wanted to honor the heroes from 9/11 to the fullest, so he climbed in as much gear as he could barrow.

“I remember I was watching TV when the first plane hit the towers and it’s just like everybody thought it was an accident,” he said. “And then everybody realized it was something different when the second plane hit the second tower. So, you know, it just brings all that back.”

Organizers described every firefighter from that day as "courageous souls."

Those who climbed the stadium steps Saturday each got a badge representing a firefighter who was at 9/11. Once the person wearing it had climbed their last step, they rang a bell in their honor.

“We want people to remember the tragedy, but we also want people to remember all the lives that were saved on September 11th,” said Cincinnati Fire Department Assistant Chief Matt Flagler. “And that spirit that lives inside of all of our firefighters that we deal with tragedy, but we bring hope."

