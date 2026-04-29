Flying Pig Marathon 2026: Race schedule, road closures and more

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon returns to Cincinnati this weekend with thousands of runners expected to partake.

The annual marathon is highly regarded across the nation, bringing runners through several neighborhoods, including Northern Kentucky, on its course.

During Flying Pig weekend, there are several other races, including a half-marathon, 10K and 5K, as well as a fitness expo and victory party and festival.

The weekend's various races also bring several road closures throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 Flying Pig Marathon:

Event schedule

Flying Pig Weekend kicks off Friday evening with the Fitness Expo at First Financial Convention Center.

The expo, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, serves as a place where race participants can pick up their packets, but it also has dozens of vendors related to health, wellness and running.

After the expo, there are 10 different races throughout the weekend, including the 50 West Mile on Friday at 7 p.m.

Here's the full race and event schedule:



50 West Mile — Friday, 7 p.m.

10K — Saturday, 7 a.m.

5K — 9 a.m.

Flying Piglet — Saturday, 10 a.m.

Flying Fure — Saturday, 11 a.m.

The 26th Mile — Saturday, Noon

PigAbilities — Saturday, 1 p.m.

Four-person Relay — Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

Half Marathon — Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

Full Marathon — Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

Outside of the races, there is also a Family Fun Festival and Victory Party throughout the weekend.

The Family Fun Festival takes place at Smale Riverfront Park on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live music, family yoga, mini games, a photobooth and more.

The Victory Party is the time for racers to celebrate Sunday and reunite with friends and family after their respective races. The party is at Smale Riverfront Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and attendees can expect food, drinks and live music all day. All race participants will also receive a complimentary Michelob Ultra.

For more about each race and event, click here.

Spectator zones

There are several spectator zones throughout the race courses so friends and family can cheer on their loved ones.

Race organizers recommend that anyone driving to a spectator location use the Waze app to help avoid road closures.

Here are the spectator zones:



Mile Mark 5 (Full and half marathons) — Fountain Square — Vine Street side before parking garage entrance

Mile Mark 10 (Full) — Clark Point Park — 2041 Madison Road at Torrence

Mile Mark 11 (Full) — Hyde Park Square

Mile Mark 12 (Half) — Eggleston/Reedy

Mile Mark 15 (Full) — Madisonville and Plainville Road — 3912 Plainville Road

Mile Mark 21 (Full) — Delta & Eastern — 265 Delta Ave.

Start/Finish Lines — Rosa Parks Street and Mehring Way

Road closures

Friday



Mehring Way — closed from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way — 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Rosa Parks — closed from Second Street to Freedom Way — 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Johnny Bench Way — closed from Second Street to E. Pete Rose Way — 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Old Broadway — closed from E. Pete Rose Way to Mehring Way — 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday



Mehring Way — closed from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way — 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Rosa Parks — closed from Second Street to Freedom Way — 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way — closed from Elm Street to Central Avenue — 3 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Elm Street — closed from Mehring Way to Second Street — 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Avenue — closed from Mehring Way to W. Pete Rose Way — 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Mehring Way — closed from Central Avenue to Gest Street — 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Gest Street — closed from W. Pete Rose Way to W. Third Street — 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Linn Street — closed from W. Third Street to W. Fifth Street — 6:45-7:45 a.m.

W. Fifth Street — eastbound closed from Linn Street to Gest Street — 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Gest Street — southbound closed from W. Fifth Street to W. Third Street— 6:45-7:45 a.m.

W. Third Street — eastbound closed from Gest Street to Central Avenue — 6:45-7:45 a.m.

Central Avenue — closed from W. Pete Rose Way to Third Street — 7- 8:15 a.m.

E. Pete Rose Way — closed from Broadway to Mehring Way — 7-8:30 a.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge — closed from Third Street (Newport) to E. Pete Rose Way (Cincinnati) — 7-10 a.m.

York Street (Newport) — closed from Third Street (Newport) to W. Sixth Street (Newport) — 7-8:30 a.m.

W. Sixth Street (Newport) — closed from York Street (Newport) to Monmouth Street (Newport) — 7-8:30 a.m.

Monmouth Street — closed from W. Sixth Street (Newport) to W. Third Street (Newport) — 7-8:45 a.m.

W. Third Street (Newport) — closed from Monmouth Street to York Street — 7-8:45 a.m.

Broadway Street — northbound closed from E. Pete Rose Way to E. Fourth Street — 7:15-10:30 a.m.

E. Fourth Street — closed from Broadway to Pike Street — 7:15-10:30 a.m.

E. Third Street — closed from Pike Street to Eggleston Avenue — 7:15-10:30 a.m.

Pike Street — closed from E. Third Street to Fourth Street — 7:15-10:30 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue — southbound closed from Reedy Street to E. Pete Rose Way — 7:15-10:30 a.m.

Reedy Street — closed from Culvert Street to Eggleston Avenue — 7:15-10:30 a.m.

Culvert Street — closed from E. Third Street to Reedy Street — 7:15-10:30 a.m.

E. Pete Rose Way — closed from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way — 7:15-10:30 a.m.

Mehring Way — closed from E. Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way — 7:15-10:30 a.m.

Central Avenue — closed from Mehring Way to Third Street — 8:45-9:30 a.m.

Central Avenue — closed from Mehring Way to Third Street — 10:45-11:30 a.m.

Johnny Bench Way — closed from Second Street to E. Pete Rose Way — 10:45 a.m. to noon

Broadway — closed from E. Pete Rose Way to Mehring Way — 10:45 a.m. to Noon

Freedom Way — closed from Elm Street to Race Street — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Freedom Way — closed from Race Street to Joe Nuxhall Way — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Joe Nuxhall Way — closed from Freedom Way to Mehring Way — 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Third Street exit — closed from southbound I-71 — 6:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Roebling Suspension Bridge — closed — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday:



Mehring Way — closed from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way — 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rosa Parks — closed from Second Street to Freedom Way — 12-10 a.m.

Elm Street — closed from Mehring Way to Freedom Way — 1 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Freedom Way — closed from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way — 1-10 a.m.

Second Street — closed from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Johnny Bench Way — 6-7:45 a.m.

Johnny Bench Way — closed from Second Street to E. Pete Rose Way — 6-7:45 a.m.

E. Pete Rose Way — closed from Second Street to the Taylor Southgate Bridge — 6-7:45 a.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge 00 closed from E. Pete Rose Way to Third Street (Newport) — 6-8 a.m.

W. Third Street (Newport) — closed from the Taylor Southgate Bridge to W. Fifth Street (Newport) — 6-8 a.m.

Route 9 (Lowell Street) — closed from W. Fifth Street to W. Ninth Street (Newport) — 6-8 a.m.

W. Ninth Street (Newport) — closed from Route 9 to Brighton Street — 6-8 a.m.

Brighton Street — closed from W. Ninth Street to W. 11th Street — 6-8 a.m.

11th Street/12th Street/Girl Scout Bridge — closed from Newport to Covington — 6:15-8:15 a.m.

Prospect Avenue — closed from 11th Street/12th Street/Girl Scout Bridge to E. 11th Street — 6:15-8:30 a.m.

E. 11th Street (Covington) — closed from Prospect Avenue to Greenup Street — 6:15-8:30 a.m.

Greenup Street — closed from E. 11th Street to E. Fourth Street — 6:15-8:30 a.m.

E. Fourth Street (Covington) — closed from Greenup Street to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge — 6:15-8:30 a.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge — closed — 6:15-8:45 a.m.

W. Third Street (Ohio) — closed from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Vine Street — 6:15-8:45 a.m.

Vine Street — closed from Second Street to Seventh Street — 6:30-9 a.m.

Seventh Street — closed from Vine Street to Gilbert Avenue — 6:30-9 a.m.

Gilbert Avenue — northbound closed from Seventh Street to Eden Park Drive — 6:30-9 a.m.

Eden Park Drive — closed from Gilbert Avenue to Victory Parkway — 6:30-9 a.m.

Lakes Drive — closed from Eden Park Drive to Eden Park Drive — 6:30-9 a.m.

Victory Parkway — northbound closed from Eden Park Drive to E. McMillan Street — 6:30-9:30 a.m.

E. McMillan Street — closed from Victory Parkway to Woodburn Avenue — 6:30-9:30 a.m.

Woodburn Avenue — closed from E. McMillan Street to Madison Road — 6:30-9:30 a.m.

Madison Road — eastbound closed from Woodburn Avenue to Erie Avenue — 6:30-9:45 a.m.

Erie Avenue — eastbound closed from Madison Road to Bramble Road — 6:45-10:45 a.m.

Murray Road — eastbound closed from Erie Avenue to LaCrosse Avenue — 6:45-10:45 a.m.

Bramble Road — eastbound closed from Erie Avenue to Settle Street — 6:45-11 a.m.

Settle Street — closed from Bramble Road to Murray Road — 6:45-11 a.m.

Murray Avenue — closed from Settle Street to Thorndike Road — 6:55-11:30 a.m.

Thorndike Road — closed from Murray Road to East Street — 6:55-11 a.m.

Nolan Circle — closed from Thorndike Road to Thorndike Road — 6:55-11 a.m.

Millard Rogers Lane — closed from Thorndike Road to Miami Road — 6:55-11 a.m.

Miami Road — southbound closed from Millard Rogers Lane to Wooster Pike — 6:55-11 a.m.

Madisonville Road — northbound closed from Wooster Pike to Murray Road — 6:55-11:15 a.m.

Settle Road — closed from Murray Road to Hawthorne Avenue — 6:55-11:30 a.m.

Hawthorne Avenue — closed from Settle Road to Southern Avenue — 6:55-11:30 a.m.

Southern Avenue — closed from Hawthorne Avenue to Wooster Pike — 7 a.m. to Noon

Wooster Pike — westbound closed from Southern Avenue to Meadowlark Lane — 7 a.m. to Noon

Columbia Parkway WB on-ramp at Red Bank Road — closed from Red Bank Road to Columbia Parkway — 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Columbia Parkway Eastern Avenue exit — closed from Columbia Parkway to Eastern Avenue — 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Eastern Avenue — westbound closed from Columbia Parkway to Stanley Avenue — 7:05 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Stanley Avenue — southbound closed from Eastern Avenue to Kellogg Avenue — 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kellogg Avenue/Riverside Drive — westbound closed from Stanley Avenue to Delta Avenue — 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Riverside Drive — eastbound closed from Delta Avenue to Eggleston Avenue — 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.

E. Pete Rose Way — closed from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way — 6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mehring Way — closed from E. Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way — 6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Second Street exit from SB I-75 — closed — 5:30-8:30 a.m.

Second Street exit from NB I-75 — closed — 5:40-8:30 a.m.

Second Street exit from EB US-50 — closed — 5:50-8:30 a.m.

Seventh Street exit from SB I-75 — closed — 6:15-9:30 a.m.

Madison Road — eastbound closed from Victory Parkway to Woodburn Avenue — 6:30-10 a.m.

Victory Parkway — closed from Madison Road to Yale Avenue — 6:30-10 a.m.

Alms Place — closed from Yale Avenue to Myrtle Avenue — 6:30-10 a.m.

Myrtle Avenue — closed from Alms Place and Park Avenue — 6:30-10 a.m.

Park Avenue — closed from Myrtle Avenue to William Howard Taft Road — 6:30-10 a.m.

William Howard Taft Road — closed from Park Avenue to Gilbert Avenue — 6:30-10 a.m.

Gilbert Avenue — northbound closed from William Howard Taft Road and Eden Park Drive — 6:40-10 a.m.

Gilbert Avenue — southbound closed from Eden Park Drive to Elsinore Place — 6:40-10 a.m.

Elsinore Place — closed between Gilbert Avenue and Reading Road — 6:40-10:15 a.m.

Reading Road — northbound closed from Elsinore Place to Central Parkway — 6:45-10:30 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue — northbound closed from Central Parkway to Court Street — 6:45-10:30 a.m.

Court Street — closed from Eggleston Avenue to Reedy Street — 6:45-10:30 a.m.

Reedy Street — closed from Court Street to Eggleston Avenue — 6:45-10:30 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue — southbound closed from Reedy Street to Third Street — 6:45-11 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue — southbound closed from Third Street to E. Pete Rose Way — 6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Roebling Suspension Bridge — closed — 2:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro buses are expected to maintain service, but some delays should be expected.

For more information about Flying Pig Weekend, click here.