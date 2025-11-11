Cincinnati Pizza Week: Which local restaurants are offering $10 pies

CINCINNATI — More than 30 local restaurants are participating in the 10th annual Cincinnati Pizza Week this week.

From Nov. 10-16, you can visit one of your favorite participating pizza places and get their best pie for $10. When you get a pizza, you can mark it down in the Cincinnati Pizza Week app to earn points.

Going to four or more locations enters you into a giveaway for $300 in restaurant gift cards. The person with the most points at the end of the week will also win $300 in gift cards, along with a Rao's oven mitt, pizza stone and apron.

Participating restaurants include:



Agave & Rye

Barrel House Kitchen & Bar

Braxton Barrel House

Bourbon House Pizza

Catch-a-Fire Pizza

Cork N Crust

Dewey’s Pizza

Dueling Axes

Fireside Pizza

Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park and Montgomery

Goodfellas Pizzeria

Hoppin Vines

Killer Queen

Little Miami Brewing Company

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

MadTree Parks and Rec

MadTree Taproom

Mikey’s Late Night Slice

Mio’s Pizza – Mt. Washington location only

Padrino

Ramundos Pizzeria

Sayler Park Pizza Co.

Sorrento’s Italian Joint

Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Taglio Bar & Pizeria

The Gruff

The Works

Tokyo Pie

Two Cities Pizza Co.

Voodoo - West Chester Twp.

Wayfarer Tavern

If you don't want to go out every night, you can also purchase Rao's "Made for Home" Brick Oven Frozen Pizza for 100 points.

For more information about the event, or which pizzas are offered at which places, you can download the Cincinnati Pizza Week app. You can also check out their website for more details.