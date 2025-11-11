Cincinnati Pizza Week: Which local restaurants are offering $10 pies

CINCINNATI — More than 30 local restaurants are participating in the 10th annual Cincinnati Pizza Week this week.
From Nov. 10-16, you can visit one of your favorite participating pizza places and get their best pie for $10. When you get a pizza, you can mark it down in the Cincinnati Pizza Week app to earn points.
Going to four or more locations enters you into a giveaway for $300 in restaurant gift cards. The person with the most points at the end of the week will also win $300 in gift cards, along with a Rao's oven mitt, pizza stone and apron.
Participating restaurants include:
- Agave & Rye
- Barrel House Kitchen & Bar
- Braxton Barrel House
- Bourbon House Pizza
- Catch-a-Fire Pizza
- Cork N Crust
- Dewey’s Pizza
- Dueling Axes
- Fireside Pizza
- Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park and Montgomery
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Hoppin Vines
- Killer Queen
- Little Miami Brewing Company
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- MadTree Parks and Rec
- MadTree Taproom
- Mikey’s Late Night Slice
- Mio’s Pizza – Mt. Washington location only
- Padrino
- Ramundos Pizzeria
- Sayler Park Pizza Co.
- Sorrento’s Italian Joint
- Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
- Taglio Bar & Pizeria
- The Gruff
- The Works
- Tokyo Pie
- Two Cities Pizza Co.
- Voodoo - West Chester Twp.
- Wayfarer Tavern
If you don't want to go out every night, you can also purchase Rao's "Made for Home" Brick Oven Frozen Pizza for 100 points.
For more information about the event, or which pizzas are offered at which places, you can download the Cincinnati Pizza Week app. You can also check out their website for more details.