Blue Ash releases summer concert series lineup at Towne Square, Nature Park

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Free live music is returning to Blue Ash this summer — and the city just released the lineup of bands and musicians.

The two summer concert series begin in June and run until the second week of August.

Blue Ash will be offering live music on Friday nights at its Towne Square park, which includes a civic lawn, dog park, playground and is part of a DORA, or designated outdoor refreshment area. The Park Pour Friday Concerts will take place from 8-10 p.m. at the park's stage.

The city will also have live music at Blue Ash Nature Park, which has multiple playgrounds, on Tuesdays beginning in June. Tuesdays at the Blue Ash Nature Park will occur between 7-9 p.m. at the park's amphitheater.

For both concert series, all concerts are held outdoors, rain or shine.

The city said residents can expect a few new bands to be a part of the lineups, including Cincinnati Transit Authority, Under the Sun, Netherton Varner Band and the Hi-Fi Honey band.

Here's the full summer lineup for Park Pour Friday Concerts:



June 5 — Dat Band

June 12 — Forever Diamond

June 19 — Under the Sun

June 26 — Netherton Varner Band

July 10 — The Remains

July 17 — Bluewater Kings Band

July 24 — Soul Pocket

July 31 — HiFi Honey

Aug. 7 — Michelle Robinson

Aug. 14 — Catalina Wine Mixer

Here's the full summer lineup for Tuesdays at the Blue Ash Nature Park:



June 2 — Jump n' Jive

June 9 — Miami University Steel Band

June 16 — Wyoming Winds

June 23 — Monday Night Big Band

July 7 — Sound Body Jazz Orchestra

July 14 — Sycamore Community Band

July 21 — Cincinnati Brass Band

July 28 — Cincinnati Transit Authority

Aug. 4 — Procter & Gamble Big Band

Aug. 11 — Saffire Express

You can click here to learn more about Park Pour Friday Concerts and here to learn more about Tuesday Night Concerts.