Black Family Reunion returns to the Tri-State for its 36th year

The Black Family Reunion is returning to the Tri-State this weekend.

The four-day annual event kicks off Thursday, Aug. 15 and is held through Sunday, Aug. 18, at Sawyer Point and other various locations throughout the Tri-State.

According to its website, the Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion was first held in Cincinnati in 1988 by Dr. Dorothy Height, and it regularly brings in more than 15,000 attendees each year.

The free event is curated each year with a variety of programming appealing to all ages. According to the event's organizers, the Black Family Reunion has opportunities and events that represent "health, education, spirituality, food, entertainment, sports, seniors, youth and young adults, children, nonprofits, retailers and more."

The theme for this year's event is "dedicated and determined."

“This year, under the theme 'Dedicated & Determined,' we’re going to honor the strength and perseverance of our community,” said Tracey Artis, executive director for Black Family Reunion. “But 'Dedicated & Determined' isn't just a theme — it's who we are. We're honoring our struggles and our victories, because they're all part of our story. So let's come together to celebrate, laugh and lift each other up — just like family always does."

Throughout the weekend, there are a slew of keynote speakers and performers, including Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long, journalist and radio personality Roland Martin, rapper Doug E. Fresh, gospel musician Ricky Dillard and more.

The 2024 Black Family Reunion is honoring Pastor KZ Smith and First Lady Connie Smith from Corinthian Baptist Church with the event's "Family of the Year Award." Former Cincinnati Mayor Dwight Tillery will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other events throughout the weekend include a parade grand marshaled by artist and author Annie Ruth, a job fair, children's carnival, breakfast, a college tour and a spirituality pavilion.

For the full lineup of events during the 2024 Black Family Reunion, click here.