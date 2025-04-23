Asian Food Fest Cincinnati: 2025 festival to have more than 60 restaurants fill Court Street Plaza

CINCINNATI — Get your stomachs ready because Asian Food Fest is returning to Court Street Plaza this weekend.

The annual food festival will take place Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with nearly 100,000 people expected to attend.

Celebrating its 14th year, Asian Food Fest, which is hosted by Asianati and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, is bringing more food vendors than ever before.

Festgoers can enjoy more than 60 vendors, restaurants and food trucks lined along Court Street Plaza. Some food options this year include BobaCha, Fortune Noodle House, Lotus Street Food, Tikka Xpress, Roll On In, Lalo Chino Latino and many more.

Many food vendors will have well-known Asian cuisine such as crab rangoon, boba and milk tea, spring rolls, curries, dumplings and more. For a full list of the festival's vendors and their menu items, click here.

The festival will also feature several "secret menu" items, a reference to the common practice of Asian restaurants offering "hidden" menus that feature more authentic, home-cooked dishes. These secret items will be available at various vendors throughout the festival.

Other than its food, Asian Food Fest will also offer a slew of entertainment opportunities for festgoers. Over its two days, Asian Food Fest will feature Filipino stick fighting, K-pop dancing, Japanese taiko drums, Polynesian dancers and several bands among other acts.

For a full entertainment schedule for each day, click here.

The festival will also be shutting down some roads in downtown Cincinnati beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.

These are the road closures people can expect:



Court Street between Walnut and Elm streets

Race Street between Central Parkway and Ninth Street

Vine Street between Central Parkway and Ninth Street

These roads are expected to reopen Monday, April 28, at 7 a.m.

Those looking for parking near the festival have several surrounding options, but organizers suggest festgoers to use rideshare apps, carpool or utilize public transportation if possible.

Some nearby parking options include:



Court & Walnut Garage above Kroger on the Rhine

910 Walnut Street Lot

209 E. Court Street Lot and 219 E. Court Street Lot

9th Street Garage between Walnut and Main streets

901 Main Street Lot

For more information about Asian Food Fest, click here.

