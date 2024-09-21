West Chester's iconic The Cone up for sale as owners retire after 50 years

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An iconic ice cream shop in West Chester is up for sale.

The owners of The Cone, the Wren family, announced in a press release that "it is time to retire" after 50 years of operations

The Wrens are known for their "secret recipe" orange and vanilla ice cream at the landmark location, which is shaped like a giant ice cream cone.

The Cone first opened by Ken and Louella Wren in the Lockland-Reading area as the K&W Creamy Whip in 1973 before it moved to West Chester as The Cone in 1995.

Today, The Cone has expanded from its initial cone-shaped store, with a drive-thru, indoor and outdoor seating, walk-up windows, an arcade and much more. In terms of the ice cream itself, The Cone has dozens of flavors of ice cream, sundaes, shakes and malts, floats, "wizzards," seasonal items and more.

Owner Keith Wren has also operated a fleet of "Mobile Cone" trailers for events throughout the years.

"We have been truly blessed with many friends over the years, smiling faces and joy of knowing that creating quality ice cream is well worth it," Keith Wren said.

The Wren family is hoping that a new buyer will continue the legacy they've created at The Cone.

"Our goal is for the business to continue our ice cream traditions and family recipes under new ownership, with new owners pursuing future growth opportunities in the Tri-State area," the Wrens wrote in their press release.

The Wrens said they plan to continue to operate until they find a buyer. The ice cream shop's last day of the 2024 season is set for Sunday, Sept. 29.