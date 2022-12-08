Pepp & Dolores named among top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

CINCINNATI — Pepp & Dolores has been named one of the 100 best restaurants in the United States.

OpenTable, a reservation and review service for restaurants, compiled the list of the top 100 places to eat in the U.S. over the past year, releasing the list on Wednesday.

Pepp & Dolores open in December 2019 on Vine Street in OTR. It is a part of the Thunderdome restaurant group, which also owns Currito, The Eagle, Bakersfield and other local restaurants.

The "casual Italian" restaurant boasts 4.8 stars in its OpenTable reviews. It describes itself as a place that is inspired "by the spirit and sense of hospitality experienced at Sunday supper in the home of our grandparents." Its menu features homemade pastas, curated wines and a "balance of cherished family rescipes with fresh, vibrant flavors."

If you've been to P&D, you likely walked out full and happy, and know exactly why it would be featured in a prestigious list such as this. It was the only restaurant in the Tri-State to make the list, as well as the only restaurant in the entire state of Ohio and the commonwealth of Kentucky.

OpenTable chose its list based off of over 13 million verified diner reviews from October 1,2021 through September 30, 2022. Only people who ate at the restaurant are allowed to leave a review. The company also surveyed 20,000 diners between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 of this year.

The company said it saw a major boost in the number of diners in 2022 compared to the same time in 2021.

You can read the full list of top restaurants here.

And learn more about Pepp & Dolores, including ordering online or making a reservation, here.