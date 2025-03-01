Dozens of restaurants to participate in 6th annual Asian Cuisine Week from March 3-9

CINCINNATI — Dozens of restaurants are set to host deals, special menu items and more during the 6th annual Asian Cuisine Week.

Taking place Monday, March 3 through Sunday, March 9, more than 40 restaurants are offering deals across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Participating restaurants span 13 different Asian cuisines, including Chinese, Hawaiian, Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and more. Among the participating restaurants are Saigon Noodle Bar in West Chester, Pho Lang Thang in Over-the-Rhine, Kealoha's Kitchen in Covington, Uncle Yip's in Evendale and more.

In terms of new special dishes for Asian Cuisine Week, OTR's Quan Hapa will serve its new chicken adobo ramen with braised chicken thighs. Wendigo Tea Co. in Price Hill will also have a 20% discount on retail teas during Asian Cuisine Week. Several restaurants will also have dishes and drinks not typically found on their regular menus. You can click here to view what each participating restaurant will be serving.

Provided by Asianati

Asian Cuisine Week is hosted by Asianati, which also holds Asian Food Fest and the Asianati Night Market during BLINK. Koji Sado, an Asianati board member, said Asian Cuisine Week is more than just a food event.

"It's a celebration of Cincinnati's diverse Asian community and the food that connects our cultures," Sado said. "We're inviting everyone to embark on culinary journey while supporting our local Asian-owned businesses."

For more information about Asian Cuisine Week, click here.