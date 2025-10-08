Cincinnati Taco Week returns Oct. 13-19 with deals at more than 40 participating restaurants

CINCINNATI — Everyone loves Taco Tuesday specials, but Cincinnati Taco Week is returning and even better — offering seven days of taco deals.

Cincinnati Taco Week is taking place from Monday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 19, at more than 40 participating restaurants in the Tri-State.

Participating restaurants will be offering tacos for $2.50 throughout the week, with a minimum required order of three tacos.

Some of the various restaurants set to have deals include Cabo Taco, El Vaquero, Condado Tacos, Pata Roja and others. There are also several restaurants participating that may not immediately come to mind when you think tacos, such as Blue Ash Chili, Lucius Q, Hawkers Alley and Churchill's Bourbon & Brew at Turfway Park.

A handful of the restaurants also have inventive takes on tacos, such as Bandito's Cincy Chili Taco, Frida's Brussels Sprout Taco, Hawkers Alley's Japanese Curry Katsu Taco, Spear Ridge Cafe's Blackened Catfish Taco and others.

Corona beer, Don Julio tequila and Jarritos are also sponsors of Cincinnati Taco Week, and several restaurants will also have drink deals involving them.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants (subject to change):



Aces Pickleball Bar + Grill

Agave & Rye

Azul Tacos & Tequila

Bakersfield

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

Bar 1207

Barleycorn's

Blind Squirrel

Blue Ash Chili

Cabo Taco

Cartridge Brewing

Churchill's Bourbon & Brew at Turfway Park

Comal

Condado Tacos

Cowboy Sally's

Dos Amigos

El Barril

El Jefe's

El Rancho Nuevo

El Taco Veloz

El Trompo

El Vaquero

Four Mile Pig

Frida

Hawkers Alley

J Taps Sports Bar & Grill

Juntos Mexican Cocina

La Torta Loca

Lalo Chino Latino

Little Miami Brewing Company

Livery

Lucius Q

Mazunte

Mex Cantina

Oakley Pub & Grill

Pata Roja

RJ BBQ

Roberto and Miguel's

Shango's Urban Taqueria

Slatts Pub & Grill

Spear Ridge Cafe

The Chase Rooftop Bar

Tortilleria Garcia

Zambrero