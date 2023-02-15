Disney's 'Bluey' live show adds third night at Aronoff Center due to popular demand

CINCINNATI — The love for Disney's "Bluey" is so big that its live show is adding a third night at Cincinnati's Aronoff Center.

The additional show for "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" — scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21 — comes after two shows were previously announced for Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Tickets for the two previously announced shows, which will take place in the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall, went on sale Feb. 10, and tickets for the newly added show are currently on sale. Tickets range in price, and there's also a VIP package available that includes a meet-and-greet with Bluey herself.

There are a limited number of tickets available for the first two shows, and tickets for all three nights can be bought here.

The additional show comes after the Aronoff Center said there was so much buzz surrounding the first two nights.

The show follows the 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog who turns her everyday life into adventures while bringing along her family and friends.

"When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans!" according to the Aronoff's website. "Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag."

The live show will also have fans see the beloved Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chili like "they've never seen them before." This is the first U.S. live theater production for the Australian hit show, which features puppetry, live actors and is based on an original new story written by "Bluey" creator Jon Brumm.

"After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences," said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. "We know how much love there is out there for 'Bluey' and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America."

"Bluey" first premiered in October 2018 in Australia and quickly captured the hearts of the world, and it's now available to watch on Disney Junior, the Disney Channel and Disney+.

The award-winning show has been the No. 1 most watched TV series with kids aged 2 to 6 since March 2021.