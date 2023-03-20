It's drive-in season! Tri-State drive-in theater opens this weekend

AMELIA, Ohio — One of our favorite signs of spring has arrived: the start of drive-in season!

For those who love nothing more than watching a movie on the big screen from the comfort of their car, Amelia's Starlite Drive-In opens for the season on Friday, March 24. Holiday Auto Theatre in Butler County opens not too long after, on April 7.

Starlite Drive-In will be showing "John Wick Chapter 4" starting at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday before showing "Plane" at 11 p.m. Both movies are rated R. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Auto Theatre will kick off its season with two PG-rated movies the following week. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will start at 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 7 followed by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" at 9:55 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Both drive-ins sell tickets, and gift cards, online. For more information on Starlite Drive-In, click here. Find the latest on Holiday Auto Theatre here.

A bit of a warning — our meteorologists said there's potential for some heavy rain Thursday night into Friday, but Starlite said their movies will play rain, snow or shine!

