Watch
EntertainmentLocal A&E

Actions

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit will be at old TJ Maxx downtown

Van Gogh immersive exhibit
John Minchillo/AP
Projections of selected works of celebrated painter Vincent Van Gogh are displayed at a preview of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Pier 36, Friday, June 4, 2021, in New York.
Van Gogh immersive exhibit
Posted at 9:50 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 21:55:02-04

CINCINNATI — The "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" has officially announced its location in Cincinnati when it comes here next month: The exhibit will be located at the old TJ Maxx store at 18 West Fourth Street beginning June 1.

It will include a 360-degree digital show with sound effects, projection mapping and more.

The exhibit's website said people can visit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Visits will take about one hour. The "immersive experience" will run from June through August.

Ticket prices start at $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children. Children under 4 can enter for free. There is a virtual-reality experience that can also be purchased separately on-site. Tickets are very hard to find for June, but there are plenty of tickets available for July and August.

You can get tickets here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.