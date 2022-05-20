Immersive Van Gogh exhibit will be at old TJ Maxx downtown

CINCINNATI — The "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" has officially announced its location in Cincinnati when it comes here next month: The exhibit will be located at the old TJ Maxx store at 18 West Fourth Street beginning June 1.

It will include a 360-degree digital show with sound effects, projection mapping and more.

The exhibit's website said people can visit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Visits will take about one hour. The "immersive experience" will run from June through August.

Ticket prices start at $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children. Children under 4 can enter for free. There is a virtual-reality experience that can also be purchased separately on-site. Tickets are very hard to find for June, but there are plenty of tickets available for July and August.

