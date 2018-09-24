Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week turns spotlight on more than 50 local eateries

CINCINNATI – Plan a culinary adventure with the return of Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week.

The week features specials from more than 50 participating local restaurants. Those specials include three-course prix fixe menus that range in price between $25-$35. The week began Monday and continues through Sunday.

New participating eateries for this edition of restaurant week include Aladdin’s Eatery + Lounge; Americano; Blackbird Eatery; Coppin’s, deSha’s; Laszlo’s Iron Skillet; LouVino; Maggiano’s Little Italy; Muse, Nicola’s Ristorante; Nicholson’s Tavern & Pub; Overlook Kitchen + Bar; Via Vite; and Woodhouse Kitchen + Bar.

Returning restaurants include Banana Leaf Modern Thai; Boi Na Braza; Bonefish Grill; Bravo! Cucina Italiana; Brown Dog Cafe; Butcher and Barrel; The Capital Grille; Chart House; Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant; Coppin’s Restaurant & Bar; Court Street Lobster Bar; Eddie Merlot’s; Embers Restaurant; FIRE at RiverCenter; Firebirds Wood Fired Grill; Golden Lamb Restaurant & Inn; Jag’s Steak & Seafood; Kaze OTR; Laszlo’s Iron Skillet; Lisse Steakhuis; Matt The Miller’s Tavern; McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks; The Melting Pot; The Mercer OTR; Metropole; Mitchell’s Fish Market; Montgomery Inn; Morton’s The Steakhouse; Muse Mt. Lookout; The National Exemplar; Palomino, Parker's Blue Ash Tavern; Pompilios; Primavista; Prime Cincinnati; Ruth’s Chris Steak House; Seasons 52; Somm Wine Bar; Taste of Belgium; TRIO Bistro; and We Olive & Wine Bar.

For more information about Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week visit greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.