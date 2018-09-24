Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week turns spotlight on more than 50 local eateries

WCPO Staff
2:05 PM, Sep 24, 2018

Coppin's "tots" are layered with cheese and herbs. (Garin Pirnia / Special for WCPO)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI – Plan a culinary adventure with the return of Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week.

The week features specials from more than 50 participating local restaurants. Those specials include three-course prix fixe menus that range in price between $25-$35. The week began Monday and continues through Sunday.

New participating eateries for this edition of restaurant week include Aladdin’s Eatery + Lounge; Americano; Blackbird Eatery; Coppin’s, deSha’s; Laszlo’s Iron Skillet; LouVino; Maggiano’s Little Italy; Muse, Nicola’s Ristorante; Nicholson’s Tavern & Pub; Overlook Kitchen + Bar; Via Vite; and Woodhouse Kitchen + Bar.

Returning restaurants include Banana Leaf Modern Thai; Boi Na Braza; Bonefish Grill; Bravo! Cucina Italiana; Brown Dog Cafe; Butcher and Barrel; The Capital Grille; Chart House; Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant; Coppin’s Restaurant & Bar; Court Street Lobster Bar; Eddie Merlot’s; Embers Restaurant; FIRE at RiverCenter; Firebirds Wood Fired Grill; Golden Lamb Restaurant & Inn; Jag’s Steak & Seafood; Kaze OTR; Laszlo’s Iron Skillet; Lisse Steakhuis; Matt The Miller’s Tavern; McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks; The Melting Pot; The Mercer OTR; Metropole; Mitchell’s Fish Market; Montgomery Inn; Morton’s The Steakhouse; Muse Mt. Lookout; The National Exemplar; Palomino, Parker's Blue Ash Tavern; Pompilios; Primavista; Prime Cincinnati; Ruth’s Chris Steak House; Seasons 52; Somm Wine Bar; Taste of Belgium; TRIO Bistro; and We Olive & Wine Bar.

For more information about Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week visit greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top