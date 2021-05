The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company announced its plan to bring more than 40 performances of three different Shakespeare plays to parks and venues across the Tri-State from June 16-Sept. 12.

The Free Shakespeare in the Park Tour will travel to all corners of the region performing Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth.

Each performance is free and seating is open, but early arrival is recommended for best seating.

A full list of show dates, times and locations can be found here.