First responders honored for delivering transplant organ in February snowstorm

The American Association of Airport Executives recently recognized the valiant efforts of a group of first responders who made a life-saving delivery in February.

The group recognized the efforts of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) first responders who delivered an organ for transplant to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in the midst of a major winter snowstorm.

The organ arrived at CVG after flight officials diverted a medical flight scheduled to land at Cincinnati's Lunken Municipal Airport due to the weather.

The American Association of Airport Executives bestowed the recognition to the first responders present at CVG that day "for valor and commitment to excellence in the field of aircraft fire fighting and rescue services."

Firefighter Jason Bauman accepted the award in July on behalf of the group of first responders, which included Kenton County Dispatch and the Cincinnati Police Department.

Bauman is the firefighter who personally delivered the organ to Children's with approximately 55 minutes to spare.

Other responders honored by the recognition include Chief Steve Listerman, Captain Jeff Goshorn, Fire/Medic Greg Holian, Firefighter Casey Jones, Firefighter Michael Nienaber, Firefighter Zack Smith and Fire/Medic Sean Tilley.