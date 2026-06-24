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Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Lalo to shut down after 10 years of business

Lalo Chino Latino Kitchen Court Street
Maddy Schmidt/WCPO
Lalo Chino Latino Kitchen Court Street
Posted

CINCINNATI — A longtime downtown Cincinnati restaurant announced that it is permanently closing after 10 years of business.

Lalo, located at 26 W. Court Street, posted to social media Monday announcing the impending closure.

"Since 2016, we've had the honor of serving Cincinnati our unique Latin and Asian fusion cuisine," the post reads. "Along the way, we've gained loyal guests, lifelong friendships and an incredible team that will always be part of our family."

The restaurant's owners said Lalo's final day of service will be Saturday, June 27.

"After much consideration, we've decided to close LALO. Due to our family's need for better work-life balance, reduced downtown traffic and the end of our lease, we've made an extremely difficult decision," the post reads.

Despite Lalo's closure, the family said they still plan on running their catering service in downtown Cincinnati and the Greater Cincinnati area. They also said that they encourage Lalo fans to visit them at Bandito Food Park + Cantina, where they will still be serving many of Lalo's favorite dishes.

"Thank you, Cincinnati, for your support, memories and love over the years. We are forever grateful," the post reads.

Other than Lalo, the Court Street Plaza area has multiple restaurants and bars, including Court Street Kitchen, Queen City Exchange, Sudova, Pata Roja Tacos, Afterlife, Onolicious and more.

You can read Lalo's full post about the closure below:

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