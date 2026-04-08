Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns April 20-26 with meal deals at more than 60 restaurants

CINCINNATI — Restaurant lovers and foodies get ready, because Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky later this month.

The week of meal deals runs Monday, April 20, through Sunday, April 26, at more than 60 participating restaurants.

Participating restaurants will be offering prix-fixe meals for lunch and dinner. The meals are $26, $36, $46 or $56 depending on the restaurant, and $1 from every meal will be donated to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Some of this year's participating restaurants include Primavista, Baru, Nicholson's The Green Line, Ivory House, Coppin's at Hotel Covington and many more.

Those who dine at participating restaurants can also download the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app to map out their dining experiences and check in at restaurants, earning points. Those who check in to three or more restaurants will be automatically entered to win $300 in restaurant gift cards, a Bulleit Bourbon fire pit and more.

You can download the app from the App Store and Google Play.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants for Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week:



101 Craft Kitchen

20 Brix

Ace's Pickleball Bar & Grill

Agave & Rye

Alcove by MadTree

Artemis Mediterranean Bistro

Bakersfield

Baru

Benihana

Bishop's Quarter

Brew River

Bru Burger

Butcher & Barrel

Chart House

Che O'Bryonville

Che OTR

Coppin's at Hotel Covington

Council Oak Steak & Seafood

deSha's

E+O Kitchen

Eddie Merlot's

Eighteen at the Radisson

Embers

Five Kitchen + Bar

Greyhound Tavern

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Hard Rock Cafe

Ivory House

Jag's Steak and Seafood

Kona Grill

Kreimer's Bier Haus

Kreugers

Libby's Southern Comfort

Livery

Matt the Miller's Tavern

McCormicks and Schmicks

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Montgomery Inn

Nicholson's

Nicola's

Noche

Padrino

Pennyflower

Primavista

Prime Cincinnati

Ripple Wine Bar

Sacred Beast

Shires Rooftop

SOB Steakhouse

Subito at Lytle Park Hotel

Sorrento's

Stone Creek Dining

The Capital Grille

The Davidson

The Eagle Food & Beer Hall

The Green Line

The Melting Pot

Trecento

Trio

Truva Turkish Kitchen

Via Vite

Vintage on Race

W Bar + Bistro

Whiskey Yard

Zingaro

You can click here to learn more about Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week.