Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns April 20-26 with meal deals at more than 60 restaurants

CINCINNATI — Restaurant lovers and foodies get ready, because Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky later this month.
The week of meal deals runs Monday, April 20, through Sunday, April 26, at more than 60 participating restaurants.
Participating restaurants will be offering prix-fixe meals for lunch and dinner. The meals are $26, $36, $46 or $56 depending on the restaurant, and $1 from every meal will be donated to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Some of this year's participating restaurants include Primavista, Baru, Nicholson's The Green Line, Ivory House, Coppin's at Hotel Covington and many more.
Those who dine at participating restaurants can also download the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app to map out their dining experiences and check in at restaurants, earning points. Those who check in to three or more restaurants will be automatically entered to win $300 in restaurant gift cards, a Bulleit Bourbon fire pit and more.
You can download the app from the App Store and Google Play.
Here is the full list of participating restaurants for Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week:
- 101 Craft Kitchen
- 20 Brix
- Ace's Pickleball Bar & Grill
- Agave & Rye
- Alcove by MadTree
- Artemis Mediterranean Bistro
- Bakersfield
- Baru
- Benihana
- Bishop's Quarter
- Brew River
- Bru Burger
- Butcher & Barrel
- Chart House
- Che O'Bryonville
- Che OTR
- Coppin's at Hotel Covington
- Council Oak Steak & Seafood
- deSha's
- E+O Kitchen
- Eddie Merlot's
- Eighteen at the Radisson
- Embers
- Five Kitchen + Bar
- Greyhound Tavern
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Ivory House
- Jag's Steak and Seafood
- Kona Grill
- Kreimer's Bier Haus
- Kreugers
- Libby's Southern Comfort
- Livery
- Matt the Miller's Tavern
- McCormicks and Schmicks
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Montgomery Inn
- Nicholson's
- Nicola's
- Noche
- Padrino
- Pennyflower
- Primavista
- Prime Cincinnati
- Ripple Wine Bar
- Sacred Beast
- Shires Rooftop
- SOB Steakhouse
- Subito at Lytle Park Hotel
- Sorrento's
- Stone Creek Dining
- The Capital Grille
- The Davidson
- The Eagle Food & Beer Hall
- The Green Line
- The Melting Pot
- Trecento
- Trio
- Truva Turkish Kitchen
- Via Vite
- Vintage on Race
- W Bar + Bistro
- Whiskey Yard
- Zingaro
You can click here to learn more about Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week.