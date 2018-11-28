'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah adds second Cincinnati show in February

CINCINNATI – Social commentator, "The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah has added a second show during his visit to the Queen City in February.

Noah added a 10 p.m. performance of his "Loud & Clear Tour" at the Aronoff Center for the Arts on Feb. 1.

Tickets for the additional show go on sale online or by calling 513-621‑2787 starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Noah announced his initial 7:30 p.m. one-man show the same evening inside Aronoff's Procter & Gamble Hall, located at 650 Walnut St., Downtown, on Oct. 18.

Tickets cost between $39.50-$95.

Cincinnati is one of 29 tour dates in the United States and Canada for Noah in 2019. The show begins Jan. 11 in Toronto, Ontario and ends Nov. 15 in Medford, Massachusetts.

Noah gained fame as a comedian in his home country of South Africa before moving to the U.S. in 2011.

In 2015, he replaced comedian John Stewart as host of Comedy Central's satirical news program "The Daily Show" after appearing in it as a special correspondent.

Noah was also the subject of David Paul Meyer's award-winning documentary film "You Laugh But It's True," which tells the story of the comedian's career in post-apartheid South Africa.