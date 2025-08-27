Jeweler estimates Taylor Swift's engagement ring costs more than $1 million

It's a real-life love story for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The celebrity couple announced their engagement on Tuesday in an Instagram post, and the news immediately broke the internet.

Fans online exclaimed their excitement and clamored to learn more about the ring.

What kind of ring is it?

Kelce proposed with a cushion brilliant-cut diamond, according to jeweler Avi Bulow.

"It's a long, elongated cushion cut, cushion brilliant, which makes it a more rare stone and very desired," said Bulow, who sold Kelce a watch when he first entered the NFL.

Bulow said it's hard to precisely determine the diamond's cut and clarity from the pictures the couple posted. He guesses it has an E color — the second-highest color rating for a diamond behind a D rating.

"It's hard on a stone like that to get a D color, but it's possible he did pull it off," he said.

Bulow said the clarity of the diamond appears to be VVS grade — a rating clarity just below flawless.

How much did it cost?

Without Kelce confirming the price he paid, there's no way to know for certain the value of the ring, but Bulow said that it appears to be an eight-carat diamond that could be worth $1 million to $1.2 million.

Ring could popularize diamond style

Swift has a massive following — including over 280 million Instagram followers — and her big news could lead to a big spike in interest for diamonds of a similar cut, Bulow said.

He said that after Selena Gomez became engaged to Benny Blanco with a marquise-cut diamond, he got more requests for that style of diamond.

With Swift's following, he expects an even higher surge for Taylor's version.

"That's going to be the hottest stone in the market, no question," he said.