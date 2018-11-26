Iconic rock group KISS schedules one final Cincinnati performance

CINCINNATI — The legendary rock band KISS will perform one last time in the Tri-State. Cincinnati is included in the second leg of the band’s End of the Road World Tour, the band announced Monday.

KISS will be on the Riverbend Music Center stage Aug. 29. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3. A KISS meet and greet experience will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday through KissOnline.com.

The band announced dates for the 2019 world tour last month. The tour starts Jan. 31 in Vancouver. The band performs across the country and in Europe through July 16. The second leg of the tour in North America begins on Aug. 6 in Sunrise, Fla.

More than half a million tickets have already been sold. Many of the initial tour dates sold out, according to a news release.

Click here to claim your tickets starting on Dec. 3.