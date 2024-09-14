How to watch and stream the 76th annual Emmy Awards

If it seems like the Emmys just happened, you're not wrong.

The 76th Emmy Awards are Sunday, roughly nine months after the last celebration of the best television. Last year's Hollywood strikes delayed the show's 75th edition until January, when "Succession" and "The Bear" dominated the show.

"The Bear" will factor heavily in this weekend's show, but January's "Succession" celebration was for its final season, clearing the way for a new drama series winner.

Enter "Shogun." The FX series about feudal Japan enters the show with 14 wins thanks to the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony last weekend. That makes it the record-holder for most wins for a single season, and it will likely extend that lead.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's Emmys, including how to watch and stream the red carpet and show, and who's nominated.

What time do the Emmys start?

The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and is being shown live on ABC, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

What if I want to stream the Emmys?

The Emmys can be streamed live through live TV streaming services that include ABC in their lineup, like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

For those without the service, the show will be streaming Monday on Hulu.

So who's already won an Emmy?

Lots of folks from "Shogun," including actor Néstor Carbonell. Maya Rudolph also won a trophy for her work on "Big Mouth," and Jamie Lee Curtis claimed her first Emmy for her guest appearance on "The Bear."

The Creative Arts Emmys honor many of the craft workers who make shows work, leaving the top prizes for Sunday's ceremony, which will be hosted by actors Eugene and Dan Levy.

If I'm not in the U.S., how can I watch the Emmys?

The Emmys are watchable in dozens of countries. The Television Academy website has a handy list of broadcasters and in some instances, air times. You can access that at https://www.emmys.com/watch.

How can I watch the Emmys carpet?

"Live from E!" will begin airing its red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. Eastern on the cable network E!. Laverne Cox, the first transgender person to receive an Emmy nomination, will host the coverage along with comedian Heather McMahan and E! News' Keltie Knight.

People magazine and Entertainment Weekly will also host a live red carpet show on their websites and YouTube, also starting at 6 p.m.

Who's nominated for the Emmys?

"Shogun" is the leading nominee with 25, while "The Bear" has 23, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White — both awards it won at January's strike-delayed ceremony. Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress in January, is nominated in the best comedy actress field this time.

"The Crown" with 19 nominations and "Hacks" with 16 each return to the Emmys after their own years off. Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for best supporting actress in a drama for playing Princess Diana, while Imelda Staunton is nominated for playing Queen Elizabeth II.

Two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster is a good bet to win her first Emmy as best actress in a limited or anthology series or TV movie for her role in "True Detective: Night Country."

Reigning Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. could also become a first-time Emmy winner. He's up for Best Supporting actor in the limited series category for playing five different roles in "The Sympathizer."