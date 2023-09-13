Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in May 2024

George Strait
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
George Strait Performs at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday, November 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
George Strait
Chris Stapleton to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, Oct. 5
Posted at 3:41 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 15:41:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two county music icons will perform together in Indianapolis next year.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton, along with support from Little Big Town, will take to the stage inside Lucas Oil Stadium on May 4, 2024.

Straight holds more No. 1 singles than any artist in history with 60. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy Award winner.

Little Big Town is a Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award winning group.

The show in Indy kicks off a run of eight shows at stadiums around the country. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, Sept. 22.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!