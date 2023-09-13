George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in May 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two county music icons will perform together in Indianapolis next year.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton, along with support from Little Big Town, will take to the stage inside Lucas Oil Stadium on May 4, 2024.

Straight holds more No. 1 singles than any artist in history with 60. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy Award winner.

Little Big Town is a Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award winning group.

The show in Indy kicks off a run of eight shows at stadiums around the country. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, Sept. 22.