PHOTOS: A glimpse into a sunny Reds Opening Day

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Hundreds of people could be seen filing into Great American Ball Park ahead of the Cincinnati Reds' matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Molly Schramm

Former Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo was a Grand Marshal alongside Danny Graves, another former Reds pitcher. Molly Schramm

The Who Dey Chicks traded in their orange and black for some red during the parade. Jasmine Styles

Cincinnati Reds fans went all out for Opening Day — and some even dyed their beards. Jasmine Styles

The Opening Day parade kicked off at the intersection of Liberty and Race streets. Mr. Redlegs was featured in one of the earlier floats. Molly Schramm

People packed both sides of the parade route, and some floats even threw candy to kids. Molly Schramm

The Cincinnati Reds' Gapper was a favorite among the kids in the parade crowd. Molly Schramm

A float dedicated to King Records was featured in the parade. The float was led by none other than Cincinnati icon and musician Bootsy Collins. Jasmine Styles

Rosie Red was seen blowing kisses and waving to those in the parade crowd as she stood atop the Rosie Reds organization's float. Molly Schramm

A float in the parade honored Tom Browning AKA "Mr. Perfect," the former Reds pitcher who died in December 2022. Molly Schramm

The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area at The Banks was packed to the brim ahead of the first pitch between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates. Molly Schramm

Prev 1 / Ad Next