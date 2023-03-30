Watch Now
PHOTOS: A glimpse into a sunny Reds Opening Day

Thousands of people were out in the sunshine celebrating Reds Opening Day. The parade featured multiple floats, including Reds mascots, local musicians, organizations and more.

img_7610.jpg Hundreds of people could be seen filing into Great American Ball Park ahead of the Cincinnati Reds' matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.Photo by: Molly Schramm Bronson Arroyo Opening Day 2023 Former Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo was a Grand Marshal alongside Danny Graves, another former Reds pitcher.Photo by: Molly Schramm jasmine 2.jpg The Who Dey Chicks traded in their orange and black for some red during the parade.Photo by: Jasmine Styles jasmine 3.jpg Cincinnati Reds fans went all out for Opening Day — and some even dyed their beards.Photo by: Jasmine Styles img_7629.jpg The Opening Day parade kicked off at the intersection of Liberty and Race streets. Mr. Redlegs was featured in one of the earlier floats.Photo by: Molly Schramm img_7589.jpg People packed both sides of the parade route, and some floats even threw candy to kids.Photo by: Molly Schramm img_7631.jpg The Cincinnati Reds' Gapper was a favorite among the kids in the parade crowd.Photo by: Molly Schramm jasmine 1.jpg A float dedicated to King Records was featured in the parade. The float was led by none other than Cincinnati icon and musician Bootsy Collins.Photo by: Jasmine Styles img_7630.jpg Rosie Red was seen blowing kisses and waving to those in the parade crowd as she stood atop the Rosie Reds organization's float.Photo by: Molly Schramm img_7598.jpg A float in the parade honored Tom Browning AKA "Mr. Perfect," the former Reds pitcher who died in December 2022.Photo by: Molly Schramm img_7617.jpg The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area at The Banks was packed to the brim ahead of the first pitch between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates.Photo by: Molly Schramm

