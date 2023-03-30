PHOTOS: A glimpse into a sunny Reds Opening Day
Thousands of people were out in the sunshine celebrating Reds Opening Day. The parade featured multiple floats, including Reds mascots, local musicians, organizations and more.
Hundreds of people could be seen filing into Great American Ball Park ahead of the Cincinnati Reds' matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.Photo by: Molly Schramm Former Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo was a Grand Marshal alongside Danny Graves, another former Reds pitcher.Photo by: Molly Schramm The Who Dey Chicks traded in their orange and black for some red during the parade.Photo by: Jasmine Styles Cincinnati Reds fans went all out for Opening Day — and some even dyed their beards.Photo by: Jasmine Styles The Opening Day parade kicked off at the intersection of Liberty and Race streets. Mr. Redlegs was featured in one of the earlier floats.Photo by: Molly Schramm People packed both sides of the parade route, and some floats even threw candy to kids.Photo by: Molly Schramm The Cincinnati Reds' Gapper was a favorite among the kids in the parade crowd.Photo by: Molly Schramm A float dedicated to King Records was featured in the parade. The float was led by none other than Cincinnati icon and musician Bootsy Collins.Photo by: Jasmine Styles Rosie Red was seen blowing kisses and waving to those in the parade crowd as she stood atop the Rosie Reds organization's float.Photo by: Molly Schramm A float in the parade honored Tom Browning AKA "Mr. Perfect," the former Reds pitcher who died in December 2022.Photo by: Molly Schramm The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area at The Banks was packed to the brim ahead of the first pitch between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates.Photo by: Molly Schramm