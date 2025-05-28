Dollywood named America's favorite theme park for third consecutive year

Dollywood, the theme park partly owned by country music superstar Dolly Parton, has been named America's Favorite Theme Park for the third year in a row.

The title comes from the National Amusement Park Historical Association's annual survey, which highlights guests' favorite attractions around the country.

Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, has been chosen as the favorite theme park for three years. The runner-up for 2024 was Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The 150-acre park opened as Dollywood in 1986 after Parton partnered with Herschend Family Enterprises for the venture. It remains Tennessee's most-visited tourist attraction and ranks among the top 50 most-attended theme parks worldwide.

Here are some of the parks recognized in NAPHA's annual survey:

