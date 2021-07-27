'Days of our Lives' spinoff coming to Peacock as limited series

A "Days of our Lives" spinoff is coming to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock.

According to the Associated Press, Peacock has ordered five episodes of "Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem," which will feature past and present characters of the NBC soap opera.

The series will star Deidre Hall, Lisa Rinna, and Jackée Harry.

The AP reported that the show would take place in Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix, or Miami as they all get caught up in a jewelry heist.

According to the AP, Rinna's character will star as Billie Reed as her character tried to solve the case.