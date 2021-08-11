Maroon 5, Dead and Company to require fans be vaccinated or bring proof of negative COVID test

Proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to attend a Maroon 5 concert.

The band released the news on their Twitter account.

According to the band, beginning Aug. 16, concertgoers at their shows will have to present proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours of the concert or be fully vaccinated.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that those unvaccinated under 12-year-old would need to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken within 48-hours before the event.

Ticketmaster said masks would be mandatory at the concerts.

Dead and Company also announced that fans will be required presenting proof of being fully vaccinated or present a negative test result within 48 hours.