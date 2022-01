A cast member of the MTV show "16 and Pregnant" has died.

CNN and Deadline reported that Jordan Cashmyer died on Friday in Maryland at 26.

The MTV show's "Teen Mom," which is a spinoff of "16 and Pregnant," account offered its condolences on Twitter.

Cashmyer appeared on the show in 2014 with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor as she battled homelessness and unemployment before she gave birth to a daughter, the news outlets reported.

Her cause of death has not been made public.