Justin Timberlake coming to Ohio, Kentucky in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Justin Timberlake announced that "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" will make stops in both Ohio and Kentucky in 2024.

The "SexyBack" singer will first be hitting Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Sunday, July 7. Timberlake will then close out the tour in Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, July 9.

The longtime pop singer is hitting the road to celebrate the release of his first solo album in five years, "Everything I Thought It Was." The singer teased to the new music with his recent single, "Selfish."

For a full list of all of Timberlake's tour dates, click here.

General ticket sales will be available on February 2 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.