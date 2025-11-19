Apple reveals its most-listened-to podcasts of 2025. Here’s who came out on top

Apple unveiled its top podcasts of 2025, and a new show has taken the No. 1 spot.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” topped Apple’s overall rankings, unseating “The Daily,” the 20-minute news show produced by The New York Times. Rogan’s podcast has long led Spotify’s charts but ranked third on Apple in 2024.

“Crime Junkie,” which finished second last year, fell to fourth. “The Mel Robbins Podcast” moved into third place, and “Dateline NBC” rounded out the top five.

Apple also released its list of the year’s top individual podcast episodes, and none of the top five shows produced the most-played episode of 2025.

The most-listened-to episode was “The Telepathy Tapes: Unveiling the Hidden World of Telepathic Communication in a Silenced Community.”

In second place was “Crime Junkie: ‘MURDERED: The Feeney Family,’” followed by “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce: ‘The Taylor Swift Episode.’”

The podcasting industry is experiencing major growth. According to research firm Mordor Intelligence, the global podcast market is expected to increase from an estimated $31.49 billion in 2025 to $114.48 billion by 2030.

The firm cites the rise of video podcasts on connected TVs, greater use of voice assistants among younger listeners and expanding audiences in emerging markets.