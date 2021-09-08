"American Idol" held its Ohio auditions virtually on Wednesday, asking would-be superstars to audition in a Zoom call rather than a physical room with judges.

Producer Patrick Lynn, who supervises auditions, said the show’s free-for-all approach to finding talent is even more accessible because of it.

​"It has opened up a whole new world for us at "Idol," because now anybody with a decent internet connection can get on Zoom and audition for us,” he said.

And many, many people did. The 20th season of the show will premiere on WCPO in 2022, a full two decades after it changed television forever.

Ohioans who auditioned Wednesday should know by midnight whether they made it through to the next round.