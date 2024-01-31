Elisabeth Moss shares that she’s expecting her first baby

Time for some celebrity baby news! Elisabeth Moss is expecting her first child.

The 41-year-old actor showed off her baby bump on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where Kimmel kicked off the interview by asking whether she was pregnant or “just an incredibly committed method actor.”

“A little bit of both,” replied Moss, who has had a prolific career on several top-tier TV shows including “West Wing,” “Mad Men” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” among others.

During the interview, Kimmel passed on some delivery room advice that his wife had gotten from Bill Murray: Bring music and Christmas lights, because of the terrible lighting in the room.

He said, “It’s Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that’s gonna happen, and you don’t want that, right?”

Watch the interview with Jimmy Kimmel here:

Moss also revealed that the cast of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is going to shoot the series’ final season this summer, and the show will probably return in 2025.

It’s been a long wait for the show’s ardent fans — over a year since new episodes have aired. (Season 5 ended in November 2022.) And even when she’s not working, fans certainly don’t let Moss forget her Emmy award winning role as the handmaid, Offred. She told Kimmel that people will shout some of the show’s signature phrases (like “Praise be” and “Blessed be the fruit”) at her from passing cars on the street.

In her next show, FX’s limited series, “The Veil,” she plays a British spy whose job requires a lot of very physical fighting. These fight scenes take weeks and weeks to practice before filming, and Moss explained that when filming one scene, she broke one of the vertebrae in her back. She returned to work the next day.

“This is gonna be great when your kid doesn’t want to go to school,” said Kimmel. “You’ll be like, ‘I worked with a broken back!'”

As Moss is private about her personal life, she made no mention about her baby’s father. She was previously married to comedian Fred Armisen, but the couple divorced in 2011.

Elisabeth Moss shares that she’s expecting her first baby originally appeared on Simplemost.com

