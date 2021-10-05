Early voting underway in Ohio for the November General Election

CINCINNATI — Early voting is now underway in Ohio for the November General Election and one of the top ticket races will decide who is the next Mayor of Cincinnati.

David Mann and Aftab Pureval, both Democrats, are facing off to replace Mayor John Cranley.

Both are also current elected officials in Hamilton County.

While Mann and Pureval are from the same party, both say they will bring a different vision to city hall if elected.

"Voters are choosing between the future and the past," Pureval said. He is the current Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

Cincinnati City Councilman Mann shared similar sentiments, " I want someone from Cincinnati who is committed to the future of the city."

But that is where their similarities end.

For Pureval, addressing crime in Cincinnati includes a change to 911 services.

"The status quo just isn't working, we're on track for exceeding 400 shootings just this year."

Mann offers a different solution, he says the city needs to hire more members to the police department which is currently understaffed.

"Police are not the problem, the problem is engaging with citizens, the problem is making sure that those who are bad people are not on the streets. And that we work to address problems like mental health issues," Mann said.

For other issues the city faces, Pureval said his vision for growth is focused on equity.

"The best way to do that is prioritize creating jobs that pay a living wage, creating jobs that have good benefits," Pureval said.

In comparison, Mann wants to hone in on the changing economy which the pandemic shifted.

"It's an opportunity to get more enterprise here that takes advance of our institutions of education, takes advantages of the skills of our younger people," Mann said.

Mann says if voters elect him, he will use his decades of experience on the city council to move the city forward.

"We're going to have one of the youngest, least experienced councils in history. It's important that whoever the mayor is has the maturity, the experience to organize the council."

In response, Pureval says he will help bring change to the city.

"I haven't experienced the several indictments on city council but what I do have is transformation government experience and a vision to pushing Cincinnati forward," Pureval said.

Now, when it comes to fundraising, Pureval has outpaced Mann nearly five fold.

Early voting days and hours vary weekly at the Board of Elections Office.

Remember, Election Day is Nov. 2nd.

