Duncan Hines Now Has Fruity Pebbles Cake Frosting

Even if you spend hours perfecting your go-to cupcake or cake recipe, everyone knows it’s not complete without delicious frosting.

Duncan Hines will soon be launching two new frosting flavors that look like they’ll be able to take your baking creations to the next level without any extra work on your end — aside from spreading them on. New Duncan Hines Fruity Pebbles and Cookie Dough frostings are hitting retailers nationwide now, with each container costing around $2.99. Each one is big enough to frost two 8-to-9-inch cakes, a 13-by-9-inch pan of cake or brownies, or up to 24 cupcakes.

While the cookie dough frosting appears to have mini chocolate chips mixed in, the Fruit Pebbles frosting is flavored like the childhood favorite but unfortunately does not have pieces of the colorful cereal thrown in. You could, however, decorate your baked good with Fruity Pebbles on top of the frosting for a pop of color and some extra crunch, like the brand demonstrates on the can.

Duncan Hines

The Fruity Pebbles frosting is actually not totally new, as it was included in a Fruity Pebbles cake kit in 2021 that also came with confetti cake mix and cereal for sprinkling on top. This is the first time, however, that you can buy the frosting separately and use it on whatever baked good your heart desires.

That frosting isn’t the only cereal-inspired creation Duncan Hines is adding to its baking line this month. The brand is also rolling out a new Cocoa Pebbles Epic Cake Kit that includes chocolate cake mix with Cocoa Pebbles-flavored frosting and Cocoa Pebbles cereal.

Duncan Hines

Fruity Pebbles turned 50 years old in 2021, so there have been tons of snacks hitting store shelves to celebrate that milestone, like birthday cake-flavored Fruity Pebbles cereal, Birthday Cake Pebbles protein powder, a Fruity Pebbles coffee creamer from International Delight and Fruity Pebbles light ice cream.

You’ll currently also find Fruity Pebbles crisps, which are the size of potato chips, plus new Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles and Pebbles Shake Ups, which are more of a snack than a cereal and come in two flavors.

Pebbles Shake-Ups Cocoa Explosion is a mix of Cocoa Pebbles boulders, chocolate honeycomb cereal and marshmallow bits, while Pebbles Shake-Ups Sweet & Salty is a combination of Birthday Cake Pebbles boulders, waffle crisp cereal and salted pretzel bits.

Which do you go for: Fruity Pebbles or Cocoa Pebbles?

