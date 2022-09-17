Cook And Serve Dolsot Bi Bim Bap In Your Very Own Korean Stone Bowl

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Traditional earthenware bowls have multifunctional uses and are popular in Korean cooking for serving sizzling soups or making dishes like dolsot bi bim bap, a hot rice dish served with a mixed variety of vegetables, rice and seasoned meat.

Serving food in warm stone bowls keeps the items hot from the first to the last bite, whether they’re soups and stews or individually-sized casseroles. Some Korean stone bowls for cooking will retain heat for up to two hours after they’ve been removed from the heat source.

When serving warm, delicious foods this fall, why not opt for a dish that does double duty? Get one that works with your oven and stovetop, then can be moved to the table so you can eat from it.

The Korean Stone Bowl by Crazy Korean Cooking has been glaze-fired twice, so it provides elegant appeal. It comes in different sizes, with and without lids. The small cup bowl without a lid, which is about the size of a tennis ball, measures 4.87 inches in diameter and fits 16 ounces to the brim. It sells for $18.99 on Amazon.

The cookware is crafted from fine, porous clay that retains heat well but doesn’t absorb flavors from ingredients. Made in Korea, this bowl is lead-, cadmium- and arsenic-free. Place it directly on electric stovetops or inside ovens and microwaves.

Korean cooking bowls require special care. While it’s dishwasher safe, hand washing is recommended. Also, the manufacturer advises that you don’t abruptly change temperatures; if the dish feels too hot, don’t place it in the freezer hoping for a quick cooldown. This could result in a cracked pot. (However, if the crack is small, you can usually coat it with oil to prevent any sauces from seeping through.) This particular bowl doesn’t require any pre-soaking or seasoning.

With a high rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, it’s clear users are happy with this ceramic Korean bowl and have successfully used it to make crispy rice dishes, dolsot bi bim bap, and other Korean favorites. They do note, however, that the bowl may look smaller than expected.

“These ceramic bowls are great!! Where have they been all my life?,” one Amazon customer said. “Stovetop (gas or electric), oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, what’s not to love? Saves so much hassle to be able to use one pot for cooking, serving, storing in the fridge and reheating.”

“Makes the best Budae-jjigae I have ever made! No matter what I put in it and no matter how hot the temp food never sticks on! Very even heat,” user Jennifer said. “The lid is great too, with a little steam vent. Great for adding the noodles atop the stew last step! The trivet/tray makes stove to table super easy and last but very not least, it cleans so easily!”

One reviewer notes that this product isn’t just for Korean food.

“As I write this I am eating a breakfast of oatmeal, ham, and fried eggs in my dolsot,” Dee Jay said. “Drizzle pumpkin oil in the bowl and heat, then add oatmeal as the base, a little shredded cheese, some ham chunks, and two fried eggs — delicious!

Wouldn’t it be nice to eat a hot meal without having to worry it will go cold on you?

