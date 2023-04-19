Disney’s first Star Wars ride will soon travel to new destinations

Since the 1987 debut of Star Tours, the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Disney has continued to introduce new ways for Star Wars fans to experience a galaxy far, far away, including a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and a voyage aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. On April 9 at the Star Wars Celebration in London, Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge announced that more Star Wars adventures were on the way to Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris — this time by way of Star Tours. Trowbridge announced that the beloved ride will be taking guests to new destinations and introducing new characters in 2024.

Disney

Where Is Star Tours Headed Next?

In its present iteration, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, a 3D flight-simulator ride helmed by C-3PO and R2-D2, takes passengers to a randomized series of iconic destinations from all three “Star Wars” trilogies, and puts guests face-to-face with well-known characters like Yoda, Princess Leia and Kylo Ren. The ride has seen numerous updates through the years, with new scenes added following the release of the sequel trilogy films and the opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park.

Disney

So which new destinations and characters can Starspeeder 1000 passengers expect to see next year? We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out, says Trowbridge.

“Because our storytelling is so integrated, we’re actually going to be going to some places that haven’t been seen yet,” Trowbridge told the Star Wars Celebration audience.

But Trowbridge did offer a hint.

“There’s a lot of Star Wars storytelling that we announced this weekend — a lot of new destinations — so you can assume that 3PO and our Starspeeder are going to get caught up right in the middle of a lot of that action right alongside some characters and some situations that I can’t wait to share,” he said. “But I want you all to learn about them in the way those stories should be told versus me standing here and saying names.”

Brooke McDonald/Simplemost

New Star Wars Stories Coming Soon

Adding to the excitement, Lucasfilm dropped a Bantha-load of news during the Star Wars Celebration. Some of the news includes major updates on previously announced projects, and the big reveal of three new live-action Star Wars movies in the works, including one that brings Daisy Ridley back as Rey to build a new Jedi Order. But with the next Star Wars film not slated for release until 2025, it’s likely that the new Star Tours destinations Trowbridge teased will come from current and upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+.

During the Lucasfilm Studios Showcase, the first trailer for “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano was released. The trailer gives fans a first look at live-action versions of several characters from Star Wars Rebels, as well as Ezra Bridger’s home planet of Lothal. “Ahsoka” premieres on Disney+ in August.

2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian,” which has prominently featured planets like Coruscant, Nevarro and Mandalore, was also highlighted during the panel.

First looks at three more shows, all slated for 2024 releases, were also shown: the second season of “Andor,” “Skeleton Crew,” starring Jude Law, and High Republic-era “The Acolyte.”

Only time will tell where Star Tours is headed in 2024, but there’s plenty of upcoming Star Wars content to watch to get ready for it.

Disney

Trowbridge dropped a few more pieces of Disney Parks-related Star Wars news.

Two New Playlists

First up, a second playlist from Oga’s Cantina droid DJ R3X was released on streaming platforms earlier this month.

Next, fans of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Walt Disney World’s immersive two-night voyage aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, were thrilled to learn that a playlist featuring music from the experience, including songs by galactic superstar Gaya, will launch on streaming platforms on May 4, and on 12-inch vinyl at a later date.

Brooke Geiger McDonald/Simplemost

New Star Wars Characters Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Last year’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim included the announcement that characters from “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” would begin appearing in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Since then, The Mandalorian and Grogu have now appeared at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris. Boba Fett and Fennec Shand also appear at Disneyland.

Brooke McDonald/Simplemost

This year, Din Djarin, aka “The Mandalorian,” and Grogu again joined Imagineers onstage. Referencing the four newest characters already appearing, Trowbridge teased even more new characters coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in the future.

“These are the kinds of characters who we’re bringing in to our Star Wars storytelling as they become part of the broader galaxy of Star Wars stories,” he said. “We will continue to work to bring them to life, whether it’s Mando and Grogu or Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, and I would assume that there’s more coming that I’m not going to talk about right now.”

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Characters Will Visit Batuu

And finally, Lucasfilm’s Matt Martin shared that fans of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will want to tune in to the new animated series, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.” Premiering May 4 on Disney Junior and Disney+, the new series follows the adventures of Jedi younglings during the High Republic era. While the show is geared toward a young audience, fans of all ages cheered when Martin announced that characters from the new show will visit Batuu, the Outer Rim planet that is home to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Watch the trailer here.



