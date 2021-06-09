Drone delivery program takes off at Centerville Kroger

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Starting today, if you live in Centerville, Ohio and need something from Kroger in a pinch, you could have a drone deliver what you need to you.

Kroger is launching a drone delivery pilot program at their Centerville location for their customers, but they've been testing the program in that area for the past few weeks.

The way it works is a customer places an order online, a store associate picks and packs the items and a drone operator stationed in the Kroger parking lot flies a drone with your items to you. The goal is to deliver items to customers within an hour.

There's no cost for drone delivery, however there are a few limitations. The items that can be delivered via drone have to weigh less than five pounds, and in order to have an item delivered by drone, the drop-off location must be within one mile of the Centerville Kroger.

However, the drone delivers to your smartphone, not a physical address, so it can deliver items to you while you're at a park or out and about.

Erin Rolfes, Kroger's corporate affairs manager, said the company is bundling some items to make drone deliveries easier and more customer friendly.

"So if you're out at a baseball game or, I know there's a golf course that's nearby, and you just really need sunscreen, or you've been out too long, there's an 'In the Sun' bundle," Rolfes said. "There are different things we're trying to put together for different customers who kind of might be in that moment of 'I need something really fast.'"

Kroger officials said they plan to expand the program out west later in the summer, but there's no word on when it will reach the Tri-State.