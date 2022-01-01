Ohio minimum wage to increase, other changes coming in 2022

A new year means new laws will go into effect in the Tri-State — and an increase in Ohio's minimum wage.

The minimum wage for non-tipped employees will increase from $8.80 per hour to $9.30 beginning Jan. 1, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. Minimum wage for tipped employees will go from $4.40 to $4.65.

This change impacts employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year. The minimum wage remains $7.25 per hour for employees at companies with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or less after Jan. 1, as well as 14- and 15-year-olds.

One local bar owner said another law going into effect in 2022 could greatly help the service industry. Senate Bill 102 will lower the age to serve alcohol from 19 to 18, allowing businesses struggling with staffing shortages to hire those previously ineligible to work.

"I do think it might help with the restaurants, so anything that will help the bar and restaurant industry I'm all for," said Linda Swarthwood with Murphy's Pub.

The bill also provides clarity for homebrewers and expands designated outdoor refreshment areas, or DORAs.

Starting July 1, Ohioans can own and purchase consumer-grade fireworks and set them off on specific holidays. Local governments will be able to restrict the dates and times people can set off consumer-grade fireworks, or ban them completely.

Gov. Mike DeWine also signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio at the end of year, allowing people to place bets online, at casinos and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.

It will likely take months for the Ohio Casino Control Commission to formulate rules and regulations. Ohio’s legislation requires that sports betting be available by Jan. 1, 2023.

