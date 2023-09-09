Dak Prescott sedated for 11 hours to get massive leg tattoo

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent anesthesia for 11 hours to get a massive leg tattoo, reports say.

The tattoo was unveiled in the spring, but news that he was sedated for it recently surfaced.

The piece, which takes up most of Prescott's right leg, pays tribute to his brother Jace, who died of suicide in 2020, his mother Peggy who passed to cancer in 2013, and honors sports legends Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali and the late Kobe Bryant. The tattoo also shows Daffy Duck doing Dak's signature touchdown celebration.

"People are gonna think it's crazy and it is crazy," Prescott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I get that. But I'm crazy. That's my point is I am. I know I am. I'm not afraid of nothing."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was shocked to learn that the star player was sedated over 10 hours for the procedure.

"I certainly didn't know he was under for 10 hours," Jones told the Star-Telegram. "Just so you're clear, I had no idea about tattoos. I better get up to date on it. I had no idea that required that kind of sedation of any tattoo. It further explains to me why I don't have a tattoo."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also told the Star-Telegram he was surprised, but felt better when Prescott explained that the sedation was supervised by medical professionals.

McCarthy found out about the tattoo during training camp when he saw the quarterback's swollen leg in the locker room.

"I was like 'whoa, what the ... happen to your leg'," McCarthy said. "So he shows it to me. I'm like 'Jesus Christ, how long did that take? You've been doing it all week. He said, no, I did it all at one time'. He showed me a video of it and like 'Oh my God'."

Prescott said he only planned to tell his coaches after the procedure.

The tattoo artist behind the work, Andres Ortega, showcased the ink on Instagram.

Tattoo sedation is part of an ongoing trend in Hollywood. Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Offset, Moneybagg Yo and Odell Beckham Jr. have all gotten tattoos under anesthesia, according to the Star-Telegram.

