Cup Noodles To Sell Pumpkin Spice Ramen This Fall

The pumpkin spice craze has officially reached new heights with a new and unusual autumnally spiced lunchtime product. Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice is just as it sounds, pumpkin spice-flavored noodles. Unlike the original Cup Noodles, the pumpkin spice flavor is saucy, not soup-based. These noodles are still made the same way, though — just add water and pop in the microwave.

The company suggests topping the noodles with whipped cream for an “outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience.” The limited-edition flavor, which is in celebration of Cup Noodles 50th anniversary, will be available exclusively at Walmart in late October.

We’ve seen some bizarre pumpkin spice-flavored inventions these last few years (looking at you, pumpkin spice cough drops), but the noodles may be the strangest so far. If you’re not adventurous enough to give them a try, there are a handful of other pumpkin spice items already on store shelves or heading our way soon.

Returning foods include pumpkin spice Milano cookies, Pepperidge Farm Swirl pumpkin spice bread, Thomas’ pumpkin spice English muffins and bagels and Samuel Adams’s Jack-O, a seasonal beer that has flavors of fresh pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Nestle Toll House

Other new treats include Nestle Toll House pumpkin spice cookie dough, which is a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and white chocolate morsels. The brand also has a Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Morsels & More cookie dough, made with an assortment of white morsels, mini coffee biscuits and pumpkin spice-flavored chunks.

If you’re actually wanting to give the pumpkin spice noodles a shot and don’t want to wait until late October, you could try making your own pumpkin pasta. This recipe from Jessica Gavin calls for spaghetti, pumpkin puree, heavy cream, nutmeg, sage and a handful of other ingredients you likely already have on hand, and it all comes together in one pot.

Are you excited for pumpkin spice season?

