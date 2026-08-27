CPD: 3 arrested, 5 injured after police pursuit ends in multiple crashes across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Three people were arrested and multiple were injured Thursday afternoon after officers pursued a vehicle flagged in connection with a homicide investigation, Cincinnati police said.

According to the police department, the pursuit moved through parts of downtown, Queensgate, Lower Price Hill and Westwood.

Police said the pursuit resulted in three separate crashes.

The first crash happened downtown when the suspect collided with another vehicle, causing minor damage.

A second crash happened in Queensgate when two police cruisers collided with each other. Two officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The third crash happened after the suspect collided with another vehicle. Police said three people in the citizen's vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department said three people from the suspect vehicle were taken into custody but have not released additional details about the homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCPO for updates.