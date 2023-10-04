Watch Now
Coroner: 87-year-old woman dies after being hit in Covington crosswalk

Posted at 9:17 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 10:23:14-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — An 87-year-old woman is dead after police said she was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk Tuesday night in Covington.

Police responded to the intersection of 43rd and Winston at around 6:30 p.m. for a call of a pedestrian hit in a crosswalk. When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple injuries.

The woman was taken to UC Medical Center, where she later died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified her as Barbara Sumner.

The driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.

