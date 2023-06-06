Consumers urged to stop using recalled Boppy Newborn Loungers

Parents are being urged to stop buying and using Boppy Newborn Loungers that were recalled in 2021.

Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers are no longer for sale in stores, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission said they are still being found on online marketplaces.

The loungers were recalled due to a suffocation risk.

Eight babies died before the recall was issued in September 2021. The CPSC said that two infants have died since then.

In one incident, the baby died from asphyxia after they reportedly rolled off the lounger. The other child's cause of death was listed as undetermined, but the CPSC said the child had been placed in the lounger before being found unresponsive.

The initial recall was for more than 3 million loungers.

They were sold nationwide at major retailers for about 15 years. They retailed for between $30 and $44.

Sleep-related deaths among babies are a major concern in the U.S. They account for approximately 3,400 infant deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say babies should be placed on their back to sleep. Parents and caregivers are also urged to place the child on a firm, flat sleep surface with only a fitted sheet.

"If you're worried about your baby getting cold during sleep, you can dress them in sleep clothing, like a wearable blanket," the CDC says.

