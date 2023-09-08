This company will pay someone to fly first class for the first time

If you’ve never flown first class and are up for the task, you have a chance to get paid some cold hard cash just by booking a trip.

The company Upgraded Points is looking for someone who has never flown first class to take a round-trip U.S. domestic flight before Dec. 31, 2023. The chosen applicant will receive $1,500 to put toward flying first class during both their departing and return flights.

After taking the trip, the winner will need to fill out a “scorecard” about their experience. Other than that, you simply need to have never flown first class. The rest of your flight history doesn’t matter.

Of course, you’ll also be required to take a round-trip flight, but there’s no limit as to the destination. You must be 18 years or older and have until Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET to apply on Upgraded Points’ website. Simply answer a few questions about how often you fly and why you should be chosen. The company will choose a winner at its discretion.

The $1,500 cash prize is based on the average price of a first-class domestic round-trip flight, which Upgraded Points says costs between $800-$1,000.

Some flights, however, are much cheaper. A first-class ticket from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, for example, may cost as low as $400 in November, while flying across the country from New York to Los Angeles may be more than $1,400 during that same time frame.

So, if chosen, you could come out with a lot of extra cash, or just a little, depending on the flight you book. That means you’ll want to research the best flight routes, dates and airlines in order to make the most cash and still get to fly first class. If you have money left over, Upgraded Points says you can use that for other travel expenses, such as transportation or accommodations.

It’s important to note that you will be responsible for the other expenses of your trip, like the hotel and food, so make sure you’re aware of those costs when picking the trip.

Have you ever flown first class?

