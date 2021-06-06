Watch
LGBTQ groups, supporters rally in Tokyo, demand equal rights

Mari Yamaguchi/AP
Dozens of LGBTQ activists and supporters of equal rights laws gather at the Shibuya district Sunday June 6, 2021, in Tokyo. Dozens of sexual minority activists and supporters rallied for equal rights outside a main Tokyo station Sunday in an effort to gain public support to get their long-sought equality law enacted before the Olympics amid thinning hope because of the conservative governing party's resistance. (AP Photo/Mari Yamaguchi)
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 11:22:09-04

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters have staged a rally outside Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya Station.

They're calling for equal rights and public support for enacting a long-sought equality law before the Tokyo Olympics. That's despite fading hopes due to the governing party’s resistance.

Around 100 people wearing rainbow facemasks danced and held banners at Sunday's rally. In Japan, there’s still a lack of legal protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people despite growing support and awareness.

Rights groups are pushing for the passage of an equality act as international attention falls on Tokyo as it hosts the Olympics, set to begin July 23.

