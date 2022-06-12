First all-female Kentucky veteran honor flight returns home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The first honor flight composed of only female Kentucky veterans returned to Blue Grass Airport Saturday night. The more than 135 veterans were met with a huge crowd inside the terminal.

Mothers returning on the flight hugged their daughters and grandchildren held small flags. The line of people stretched all the way from the TSA checkpoint to the baggage claim.

The flight allowed the veterans to visit DC today. They were honored during their tour of the city, including at the Vietnam War Memorial where they participated in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the 650,000 women who served in that war.

“It was very amazing and emotional I think would be a good word to describe it,” said Davina Warner, a veteran on the flight who served in the Navy from 1981 to 1987. “As a female veteran, I’ve never felt so appreciated for my military service.”

The flight was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed due to COVID-19.

“It just took my breath away, as soon as I stepped out and saw all the people standing there, I just started crying,” Warner said.