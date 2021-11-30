Will Luke Fickell leave UC?

CINCINNATI — Six days ago, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell wasn't going anywhere.

"Hearing that Luke Fickell is staying at Cincinnati," Dodd tweeted on Nov. 24. "Recruits being told as such."

Things change quickly in college football.

Ed Orgeron was fired by LSU – just two years after winning the Tigers a National Title. By Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that Notre Dame coach (and former UC coach) Brian Kelly was leaving the Fightin' Irish for LSU.

That leaves two major, historic college jobs open, at Notre Dame and Oklahoma, while Fickell remains the hottest coach in the country. The question now – would he leave, and would he leave before a potential UC college semifinal game?

For Fickell, he said during a press conference on Tuesday that nothing has changed, just the college football world around him. Something he says he's very proficient at ignoring - like speculation about the Notre Dame job.

"I don't know what there is to address," Fickell said. "For a guy who keeps his head down and very rarely answers his phone, I don't talk to a lot of people, so there is nothing. That's the crazy thing. There is no speculation.

"Is the job open? I guess it is, but I wouldn't know if someone didn't tell me. It's the same way I am with rankings - and unfortunately - a lot of other things with the exception of recruiting."

In 2009, when the undefeated Bearcats were knocking on the national title door in the BCS, Kelly, then the head coach, told players he wouldn't be leaving before the season, if at all, including at a team dinner. The next day he took the open job at Notre Dame, missing UC's bowl game and enraging Cincinnati and his own players.

UC's much further along in 2021 than it was in 2009 - thanks to Fickell and his staff. But that doesn't mean all these blueblood college football pursuers don't leave Bearcat fans without traumatic memories.

Tony Pike - who was UC's quarterback in 2009 - doesn't see Fickell leaving, at least yet. He told James Rapien of All Bearcats/Fan Nation there are several factors at play.

"One, I think, is the timing," Pike told Rapien. "As long as UC takes care of business on Saturday against Houston (in the American Athletic Conference Championship game), I just don't see Notre Dame waiting until January. With what Luke Fickell is building at the University of Cincinnati, the recruiting classes that are coming in, I don't think and feel like this is the right time for Luke Fickell to move on."

247sports has UC ranked 30th in the 2022 recruiting class, ahead of traditional powerhouses like Florida, West Virginia, UCLA, Wisconsin and Auburn.

USC was chasing Fickell hard earlier in the season. Enough so The Los Angeles Times sent sports feature writer J. Brady McCollough to profile Fickell and his wife, Amy, earlier in the season. Fickell denied interest in the job, and USC hired Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley over the weekend.

Notre Dame may also have a favorite in place. Marcus Freeman was named by Sportsline as the odds-on favorite to take over at Notre Dame (Freeman's odds were listed as even, while Fickell was +200, the second favorite). The former UC defensive coordinator has known Fickell for 15 years. Fickell coached Freeman at Ohio State, then made Freeman one of his first hires when he took the UC job. Freeman said no to a slew of jobs before taking the defensive coordinator job with Notre Dame, where he's considered one of college football's top coaching prospects.

Freeman lacks head coaching experience – something Fickell has a lot of, going back to 2011, when he was the interim coach at Ohio State. But Notre Dame isn't what it used to be: It just lost Kelly to LSU, it's been in one National Championship game in the 2000s and when it was blown out by a superior Alabama team in the 2013 BCS game.

Fickell may not be the favorite at Oklahoma either. Former coach Barry Switzer is pushing for longtime head coach Mike Leach, who was offensive coordinator in 2000 for Oklahoma when it won the National Championship. He also turned around programs at Texas Tech and Washington State and is now at Mississippi State. Bob Stoops, who is returning to coach Oklahoma in its bowl game, brought Leach to Oklahoma. Oklahoma has been gutted by the departure of Riley to USC with recruits decommitting at a furious pace.

But it's college football. You either leave for another job, or you get fired. Even Woody Hayes got fired. So did Bob Huggins. A scant few retire from their jobs. If Fickell leaves in January 2022, or not for a few years from now, he left UC a better team than when he got there.