AP: University of Cincinnati Bearcats invited to join the Big 12

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) is tackled by Miami Redhawks defensive back Cedric Boswell (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against University of Cincinnati / Miami (Ohio) Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 10, 2021
The Big 12 has invited the University of Cincinnati to join its ranks, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The invitation was expected to come this week after UC officials submitted the university's application to move up from the AAC. The conference upgrade means higher-profile coverage and higher payouts, as well.

Alongside UC's acceptance, Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida and the University of Houston also received invitations Friday.

The four teams' admissions bring the conference's roster back up to its full capacity of 12 teams.

