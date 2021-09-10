AP: University of Cincinnati Bearcats invited to join the Big 12

The Big 12 has invited the University of Cincinnati to join its ranks, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The invitation was expected to come this week after UC officials submitted the university's application to move up from the AAC. The conference upgrade means higher-profile coverage and higher payouts, as well.

Alongside UC's acceptance, Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida and the University of Houston also received invitations Friday.

The four teams' admissions bring the conference's roster back up to its full capacity of 12 teams.