UC star Desmond Ridder named the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week

University of Cincinnati senior quarterback Desmond Ridder was named the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week on Tuesday.

Ridder led the Bearcats to a 24-13 win at No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday to end the Fighting Irish's 26-game home winning streak.

UC moved up to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll after its first-ever road win over a top-10 team.

UC (4-0) plays host to Temple (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Nippert Stadium.

Ridder, a Louisville, Ky., native, finished with 323 total yards and three total touchdowns. He completed 19 of 32 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 26 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

On Monday, Ridder was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the sixth time in his career.

Ridder previously was named the National QB of the Week by the Davey O’Brien Award on Oct. 28, 2020.

Saturday's win improved Ridder's record to 34-5 (.871). He is the winningest active quarterback in college football, according to UC.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.2 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

